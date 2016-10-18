A free one-day training programme on ‘tapioca cultivation techniques’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on October 20.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training would focus on types of tapioca, cultivation methods, selection of crop, drip irrigation methods, managing nutrient deficiency in the crop and use of technology for weed management. Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programme. Interested should register themselves for participating in the training before October 19.

For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650, the release added.