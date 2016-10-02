The Home Science College and Research Institute here will conduct a training programme on preparation of value added products from millets on October 5. Participants will be trained in food processing technologies involving millets. More information can be had from the Head, Department of Home Science Extension, Home Science College and Research Institute, Madurai 625 104. Phone: 0452 2424684.

The Voluntary Association for People’s Service here will conduct a free training programme in making of value added products from jute in the first week of October. Those in the age group of 18 to 45 years with eighth standard qualification can participate in the programme. Applications should be sent to VAPS Training Centre, 39 Besant Road, Chokkikulam, Madurai 625002. More details can be had from 8489727415 or 0452 2538641/42.