A free one-day training programme on ‘Bellary onion and small onion cultivation techniques’ will be held on the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on September 6.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training will focus on the types of small onion, hybrid varieties, preparing the land for planting the crop, drip irrigation methods to be adopted, fertilizer and weed management and also storing the onions safely after cultivation.

Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programme.

Those interested should register themselves for participating in the training before September 5. For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650, the press release added.