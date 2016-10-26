A day-long training programme on the establishment of roof garden as a dietary supplement of daily requirement of fruits and vegetables was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Papparapatty, recently.

Vegetables and fruits occupy a major part of the balanced diet.

However, the average per capita consumption of vegetables and fruits in the daily diet is barely 46 g and 130 g respectively, which is far below the recommended quantity.

The concept of roof gardening aims at quality supply of vegetables to cater to the daily needs of the family from the available area in the urban homes. This ensures the availability of fresh, chemical-free vegetables, enabling a balanced diet.

Vegetables

The training programme sensitised participants to the importance of fruits and vegetables and the need for balanced dietary home-produced supplements through roof garden.

The preparation of panchkavya and use of pheromone traps were demonstrated in the model nutrition garden unit at KVK farm by P.S. Shanmugam, Assistant Professor of Entomology.