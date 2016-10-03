Collector S Natarajan has asked all the zonal officers to personally visit polling stations, ahead of the local body elections, scheduled for October 17 and 19 and ensure that all the polling stations had basic facilities.

Addressing a training programme for zonal officers on handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in urban local bodies at the Collectorate here on Sunday, he said the officials should also coordinate with police and ensure foolproof security.

He said zonal officers after visiting the polling stations, well ahead of the polling, should ensure that the EVMs, ballot boxes and other polling materials reach the polling stations in time. They should also ensure that basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity and sanitation were provided at the polling stations.

As the EVMs would be used in urban local bodies and ballot boxes in rural local bodies, the officials should help to conduct the two-phase elections in peaceful manner.

S. S. Dhanapathy, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, A. Chelladurai, Personal Assistant to Collector (Elections) were among others present at the training programme.