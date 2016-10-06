The 13-day capacity building programme on “Field Engineering Training on Forest Watershed Management,” organized by The Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Regional Center(ICAR-IISWC), Udhagamandalam for 36 Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) trainees from across the country concluded on Tuesday.

The training module consisting of lectures on site selection, design of soil and water conservation structures, drainage line treatments, water harvesting and planning, was imparted to the trainees by professors at the institute over the 13-day period to the trainees.

P. Devaraj, Managing Director of the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC), was the chief guest at the valedictory function.

Mr. Devaraj explained how the many problems of the PRTC, both structural and financial, had been dealt with by him.

“By checking pilferage, and by improving services, the PRTC managed to make enough revenue to purchase 25 new buses after I took charge,” he said.

Mr. Devaraj, who was a former Deputy Conservator of Forests in Puducherry, also said that there was a need to mitigate dangers posed from natural disasters, such as tsunamis and cyclones, by adopting both natural and artificial disaster mitigation practices.

Using the Ooty Lake to illustrate his point about how natural processes can be used to deal with man-made problems, Mr. Devaraj said that the stench from the lake was possibly caused by untreated sewage water being released into it, and said that micro-organisms can be introduced into the waters to break down some of the organic and chemical waste.

The trainees also had a chance to share their learning experiences, and discussed what they learned with the staff at the IISWC.

S Manivanan, Principal Scientist and Course Co-Ordinator, and OPS Khola, Principal Scientist and Head, ICAR-IISWC, Udhagamandalam, were also present at the valedictory function.