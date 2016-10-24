A free one-day training programme on concentrate feed preparation for livestock and poultry will be held on the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on October 26.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training will focus on feed management in milch cows, goats and other livestock and for poultry. The training will enable farmers to prepare feed by themselves. Interested should register themselves before October 25.

Likewise, a training of murrel fish rearing techniques will be held at the KVK on October 25.

The training will deal on the types of murrel fish, rearing methods, selection of suitable place, feed, water and disease management. Interested should register themselves before October 24.

Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programmes. For registration visit the KVK in person or register through phone: 04286-266345 and 266650, the release added.