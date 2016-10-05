A free one-day training programme on ‘Integrated weeding management in agricultural crops’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Veterinary College and Research Institute premises on October 6.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK, said that the training would focus on types of weeds and how it affected the crops, crop rotation pattern, measures to control weed, use of machinery and tools to remove weed, use of fertilizers and also strengthening nutrient level in soil.

Farmers, members of self-help groups, youth and interested persons can participate in the training programme. Interested should register themselves before October 5.

Likewise, a training programme on ‘techniques to control spiralling white fly and meal bug’ would be conducted on October 5. The training would focus on controlling the bugs in tapioca, fruits and millets using modern technology. For registration, visit the KVK in person or register through ph: 04286-266345 and 266650.