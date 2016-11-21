With emphasis on swift response, the commando team oriented the personnel on the immediate course of action in the aftermath of disasters such as floods, and the methods of rescuing people in urban grids. During the valedictory session on Saturday at Kongu Engineering College, Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar detailed on what was expected of the personnel in the aftermath of disasters. Mr. Sivakumar handed over course completion certificates to the personnel.

Police personnel belonging to Erode and Namakkal districts underwent a short training on disaster management imparted by a team from Tamil Nadu Commando Team.

