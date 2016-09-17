Anti-poaching watchers and forest guards, on the frontlines on the battle against poaching received training on a variety of subjects, including anti-poaching, crime scene investigation and forest patrolling at the newly established training centre in Theppakadu. The training was conducted for 282 personnel in six batches, and concluded on Wednesday.

The training was conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), India, in close collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

The forest personnel, from the forest divisions of Hasanur, Sathyamangalam, Gudalur, Niligiris (North), Nilgiris (South), Muthumalai Tiger Reserve and Mukurthi National Park were trained on a number of key issues apart from poaching.

The training programme focused on wildlife census techniques, common diseases in wildlife, use of field equipment, patrolling techniques, wildlife crime and evidence gathering, poisoning, first aid, community engagement, investigation of wildlife deaths and post-mortem. Trainers and resource persons were drawn from the Special Task Force (STF) of Tamil Nadu Police, St. John’s Ambulance Services, Arulagam,Animal Husbandry Department, Forest Department, WWF-India, field biologists and retired forest officials, a press release read.

Speaking to The Hindu , D Boominathan, Landscape Co-Ordinator, WWF-India, said that the training imparted to the forest staff would help prevent poaching and ensure better conservation of the forests.

“We plan to conduct similar training programmes for anti-poaching watchers and forest guards in Anaimalai in the coming weeks,” he said.

Out of the 282 personnel that received the training, the WWF would select the best candidates from each of the batches, and would help them train other forest guards and anti-poaching watchers about the nuances of forest protection and conservation, he added.

Field Director of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Srinivas R Reddy, said at the valedictory function that he hoped more such training programmes can be conducted in the future.