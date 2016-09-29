Four Chennai-bound express trains from Rameswaram, Manamadurai and Karaikudi would run as per the revised time schedules which will come into effect from October 1, said Southern Railway. From October 1, Sethu Express (Train No: 16714) would leave Rameswaram at 8.15 p.m., instead of 8 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 7.05 a.m. the next day instead of 8.20 a.m.

In the return direction, the express train (16713) would leave Chennai Egmore at 5.45 p.m. and reach Rameswaram at 4.35 a.m. It was earlier leaving Chennai Egmore at 5 p.m. and reaching Rameswaram at 4.45 a.m.

Rameswaram Express (16101) would leave Chennai at the usual time at 9.40 p.m. and would reach Rameswaram at 11.15 a.m. the next day, instead of at 11.45 a.m. In the return direction, the train (16102) would leave Rameswaram at 5 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 6.25 a.m., the next day.

The weekly Silambu Express (16181) would leave Chennai Egmore at 8.20 p.m. and arrive Karaikudi at 4 a.m. and Manamadurai at 6 a.m., according to the revised schedule.

Pallavan Express (12606) would leave Karaikudi at 5 a.m. every day and reach Chennai Egmore at 12.20 p.m., the same day. In the return direction, the train (12605) would leave Chennai Egmore at 3.45 p.m. and reach Karaikudi at 11 p.m., instead of at 11.25 p.m.

Karaikudi Chamber of Commerce and Industries thanked the Southern Railway for revising the timings, suiting to the convenience of a large section of passengers.

It was a long-pending demand of the Chamber and “we thank the Railway officials”, Muthu Palaniappan, Chamber president, and Samy Dravidamani, secretary, said.