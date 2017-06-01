Traffic hit in T.Nagar

more-in

After being cautioned by the authorities, most of the jewellers, textile show-rooms, and other shops including street vendors were closed in the commercial hub of the city over fears that the fire might spread to other areas and cause damage. The police closed traffic in the entire T.Nagar area by barricading on the arterial roads. A death silence was prevailing on the roads and lanes off Usman road since residents were restricted to move around the area.

“Almost 1000 small shops including and 500 big shops were closed on Usman Road which would see brisk business since it is an auspicious day. As the fire accident occurred here, all our shops were asked to close on account of danger. Though the police asked only nearby shops to close, they asked us to close all shops and establishments located in 200 meter radius as unusual smoke envelope the area,” said T.Sarathy, Pangal Park and Usman Traders Association.

“The normal life of residents and other shop keepers in the area were thrown out of gear. The traffic was diverted around the T.Nagar and Pondy Bazaar. Any big shop will have one crore revenue per day if they are open. We are incurring several crore loss due to closure of shops, said joint secretary of the association C.S.Karunakaran.

Meanwhile Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic A.K.Singh announced traffic diversions are implemented as a precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident.

As per the announcement, The motorists coming via. North Usman Road will be diverted via. Bazulla Road for proceeding to their destination or take the Usman Road flyover (service road) and proceed to their destination via Venkat Narayana Road.

The motorist coming from Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam prohibited to use Duraisamy sub-way. Instead, they will be diverted via. Arya Gowda Road to proceed to their destination.

The motorists coming via. South Usman Road will be diverted in Madley Road, Burkit Road for proceeding to their destination.

Residents of the locality within 100 meters of the fire accident area have been advised to evacuate from the place and the general public have been advised not to visit the incident place.