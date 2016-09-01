The traditional food festival brought up under the Integrate Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in the city on Sunday evoked good response.

The event was brought up to create awareness of healthy eating habits and the importance of using the traditional farm produce.

The tradition food exhibition formed part of the festival and it was declared open by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Minister for PWD, Highways and Minor Ports, in the presence of V. Saroja, Social Welfare Minister.

The consumption of fast food has paved way for people developing health complications. The people have unfortunately forgotten the traditional food items and the festival brought them to the public.

Ms. Saroja said that the Chief Minister has ordered the holding of traditional food festival and exhibition in all the districts with an eye on creating a healthy society and allotted special funds. The festival has evoked overwhelming response in all the districts, she added.

She said that the government in the last five years allotted Rs. 5.67 crore for the girl children protection scheme, which benefitted 2.78 lakh young girls. Thanks to the effective initiative of the Chief Minister, the female infanticide has been totally eradicated in the state, she added.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the Salem District Central Cooperative Bank has once again topped the list among the central cooperative banks in the state in extending loans to the physically disabled.

Ms. Saroja released a booklet on the traditional food items on the occasion.

K. Kavitha, project director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), presided over the function. S. Soundappan, Mayor, and others participated in the inaugural.