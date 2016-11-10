Tension gripped Bodi cardamom auction centre as traders boycotted the auction on Wednesday demanding action against a Kerala-based private auction centre that refused to settle dues for the cardamom auctioned in it.

With no auction, a large quantum of cardamom, registered by farmers for sale at Bodi Auction Centre, got stagnated. Work at the cardamom auction centre was completely paralysed owing to the boycott. A total of 68,273.6 kg of cardamom got stagnated in Bodi, said sources in the auction centre.

Traders alleged that that the private auction centre in Idukki district refused to remit auction amount to the tune of Rs.3 crore.

The cardamom growers and traders demanded that the Spices Board should direct the private auction centre to remit the amount immediately.

“We would not take part in cardamom auction till the settlement of dues,” said the traders.

The traders also boycotted the evening auction. Auction is conducted in 10 places in Kerala and Tamil Nadu for cardamom sale.