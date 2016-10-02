A grocery shop merchant was found murdered in Vandavasi.

Babu (58) of Kavarai Street in Vandavasi who had a grocery shop on Bazar Street normally returned home by 10 pm. On Friday, he failed to return till midnight. When his wife Sasikala went in search of him, she found him on Kolappadiyar Street in a pool of blood with his bicycle on his side. His body bore knife marks in several places.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but was declared brought dead. The Vandavasi south police booked a case and are conducting an investigation.