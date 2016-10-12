Less than two weeks after a 58-year-old man was injured and killed by an elephant along the Singaram Road, near Bokkapuram, tourists, who are oblivious to the risks, continue to alight from their vehicles, and even take a bath along the Moyar River, near to where R. Krishnaraj, and his family members were cooking, when a herd of elephants crossed their path.

The spot is extremely popular with tourists as the road runs parallel to the pristine Moyar River, leading many to alight from their vehicles, take pictures and even have a picnic.

However, the spot is also extremely important for animals, including elephants and other herbivores, and even tigers from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, who congregate to drink water from the river.

The inherent dangers of stopping at the spot seem to escape most tourists, despite the Forest Department having placed cautionary boards throughout the route, warning visitors to not stop their vehicles and to step into the river.

S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (Nilgiris North), said that the forest department was aware of the problem.

“Local residents are better-informed of the dangers, and usually stay away. However, tourists from other States often stop there and take pictures,” he said.

The Forest Department plans to set up cautionary sign-boards, warning visitors of animal movements. “We will also deploy a forest department staff there during peak seasons to stop tourists from bathing in the river,” he added.