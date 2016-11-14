People run from one ATM centre to the other in the hope of withdrawing money

People who wanted to exchange and deposit demonetised currencies and withdraw lower denomination notes had a tough time at banks, post offices and ATM centres on Sunday.

Many ATM centres ran out of money. Some private banks filled cash in ATMs on Saturday evening. But they ran out of money within hours. Even bank branches in some rural areas ran out of cash in the afternoon, and the banks officials asked account holders to deposit the demonetised currencies on Sunday and withdraw money on Monday.

Tension in Palani

Tension gripped Palani bus stand for some time as the staff at the State Transport Corporation counter refused to accept 500 rupee notes from conductors. They were advised to go to banks and covertthem into Rs.100 notes.

In another incident, 15 Andhra-bound passengers boarded a Palani-Salem bus and demanded tickets by producing Rs. 500 note each.

After a prolonged argument, the passengers agreed to buy tickets in bulk.