The guessing game among mediapersons these days is whether Apollo Hospitals would issue a press release on the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalaithaa admitted there on September 22, after patchy flow of bulletins since then.

Saturday was another day without a bulletin from the hospital. It is learnt that the London-based critical care specialist Richard Beale and two of the AIIMS specialists, G.C. Khilnani and Nitish Naik, were in attendance, supervising the treatment for the Chief Minister. The last bulletin from Apollo Hospitals was on Monday.

***

Prominent visitors

Congress leader E.V.K.S.Elangovan and former Chief Minister of Puducherry V. Vaithilingam met with senior Ministers and doctors to enquire about the health of Ms. Jayalalithaa.

***

Business is dull

The usually bustling Greams Road has not been very busy lately. While police barricades and security for the Chief Minister have made travel difficult for motorists, it has dented the sales of several retail outlets in the area. For nearly a month, Swiss Huite cafe, located opposite Apollo Hospital, has been incurring losses. The cafe, usually crowded on weekends, now wears an empty look. “Nearly 80 percent of our sales has crashed in the last one month. Weekends are even worse,” said Joe Lobo, owner of the Cafe. “Many of our customers have stopped coming because of fear,” he said.

Sathish, a worker at Tibbs Frankie, said it had become impossible for people to get food from their outlet, as the entire stretch of the road has been barricaded, leaving no space for vehicles to park.

***

Footpaths fixed

On the brighter side, the broken pavements alongGreams Road, which were causing trouble to passers-by for months have now been fixed. “Officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation came here last night and cemented the broken pieces. We do not know why they did it suddenly and overnight, but we are glad it has been taken care of,” said Rajesh, a cook at SSS Bengali meals.

***

Policemen exhausted

Even policemen who are used to standing for long hours get tired. After darkness sets in and with no VIP visit in sight, they relax. Saravanan, inside whose autorickshaw a few cops wait till their pick up vehicle comes, said the men relax by cracking jokes and discussing varied topics. “They are extremely tired by the evening since there is no place for them to sit. Though I cannot offer free rides like others, I am happy these men could take a break in my vehicle as it is a time when business is usually dull,” he added.

( With inputs from Deepa H. Ramakrishnan, Aditi R. S. Poorvaja, Aloysius Xavier Lopez and Prithvikanth Bhaskaran )