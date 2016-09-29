The Salem Corporation has installed toll-free phone numbers at its main office and in the zonal offices to enable the people to lodge local body election related complaints.

The people can contact the toll free numbers of Corporation main office – 1800 42 56077; Suramangalam zonal office - 1800 42 560 11; Hasthampatti zonal office - 1800 42 – 560 22; Ammapettai zonal office - 1800 42 560 33 and Konadalampatti zonal office - 1800 42 560 44.

Besides, the people can also contact the landline numbers: Corporation main office control room No. 0427 2212844 and 0427 2213996, said a press release here from K.R. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner, on Wednesday.