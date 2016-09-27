Biker is in danger of losing hearing in one ear

Two toll booth employees have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 40-year-old businessman from Attibele last Monday for not paying the toll.

According to the police, Anand Reddy was allegedly attacked by the duo at Attibele toll gate.

Hospitalised

He is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital. He is in danger of losing hearing in one ear due to the blows he took from Praveen Kumar (26) and Rajendra (28). The Attibele police have arrested the duo and booked them for attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation and wrongful restrain.