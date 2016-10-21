The Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement has decided to field its candidate in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency which is going to polls next month.

C. Nallasamy, convener of the Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement, speaking to reporters here on Wednesday said that Ravi Nainar will be its candidate.

Erode Special Correspondent adds:

Meanwhile, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has expressed its wish to contest from Aravakurichi assembly segment.

The party’s high-level committee has urged its general secretary Eashwaran to prevail upon DMK to allot the seat, KMDK headquarters secretary Suriyamoorthy told reporters here on Wednesday.

The party’s desire has been made known after authorisation by Mr. Eashwaran, he said.

He said that KMDK had bright victory prospects in the segment.

Fulfilment of the party's desire was, however, not a pre-condition for its tie-up with DMK for local body polls. Irrespective of the outcome of the effort (for securing Aravakurichi segment), the KMDK will work for the victory of DMK in the election and local body elections, Mr. Suriyamoorthy said.

He sought support of all sections of society for the movement’s candidate.