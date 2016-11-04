A two-year-old girl died after a television set fell on her. On Tuesday evening, Nitisha was playing near the television set at the family’s house on Pillaiyar Koil Street, Moovarasampet, while her father Senthil Nathan, a daily wage labourer, was away.

Her mother was in the bedroom.

Nitisha pushed the stand and the television fell on her. On hearing her scream, her mother rushed in to find her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

The family immediately took the child to a private hospital near their home. Later, they were referred to another hospital, where the child was declared brought dead.