Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers staged a protest outside the bus depot in Tiruchengodu on Tuesday alleging that continuous duty led to the death of the conductor in Coimbatore on Monday. They demanded action against the officials.

The conductor Mahendran, who was serving in the depot that comes under the Salem Division, fell down while on duty in Coimbatore and was admitted to the Government Hospital where he died.

They alleged that Mahendran was not admitted to the hospital immediately by the time keeper in Coimbatore.

Compensation

They demanded also compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to the conductor’s family. They also urged the State government to provide a job for a member of his family.