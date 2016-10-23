The Salem region of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited will operate about 200 special buses to clear the Deepavali festival crowd.

These special buses will be operated from different centres of the four western districts of Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.

According to TNSTC sources, the special buses will be operated from October 26 to different centres in Tamil Nadu and also to the neighbouring States.

The corporation will operate special buses to Chennai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchi, Chidambaram, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur and Hosur from Salem city. Priority will be given for operating buses to Chennai city.

Senior officials will monitor the situation and if need arises the Corporation will press into service more special buses in the needed routes.

The TNSTC Salem region is fully geared for meeting the demand of the commuters, the sources added.

The sources said that the TNSTC Salem region is already operating about 2,000 services every day to different centres in the State and also to neighbouring States.