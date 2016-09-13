The corporation has already suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs. 1.50 crore due to stoppage

The operation of all the Karnataka-bound buses via Palar checkpost near Kolathur district, which resumed after six days on Sunday, was once again suspended from the early hours of Monday following increased tension in Karnataka.

This has dealt a severe blow to the financial position of the Salem division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), besides putting the commuters of the entire western belt of Tamil Nadu to untold hardship.

The corporation has already suffered a financial loss to the tune of Rs. 1.50 crore (at around Rs. 20 lakh per day) due to the non-operation of buses, according to TNSTC sources.

The TNSTC buses from Salem and Mettur were operated to M.M. Hills via the Palar checkpost on Sunday after a gap of six days. However, the services were stopped again on Monday early morning as a precautionary measure.

Currently, these buses ply up to Palar checkpost in Tamil Nadu border.

Before the recent episode of violence, TNSTC was operating as many as 200 services a day to Bengaluru city and other parts of Karnataka from Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Krishnagiri, Palacode, Pennagaram, Namakkal, Tiruchengode, Tiruppathur and Uthangarai among others.

With very few trains in the Salem–Bengaluru section and with the point-to-point TNSTC buses covering the distance between the two cities in about three hours, a large number of people prefer the buses to commute in this section.

What has come as a consolation for TNSTC in this hour of crisis is the fact that all its vehicles are safe in the State, thanks to the precautionary steps taken by it as soon as tension started building up in the neighbouring State.

“All the TNSTC buses are back in Tamil Nadu and none have suffered any damage in the current violence much to our relief,” the official added.