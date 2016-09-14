Poor relations with neighbouring States is the reason for Tamil Nadu not getting its share of Cauvery water, former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president E.V.K.S. Elangovan said on Tuesday.

Condemning the torching of buses and lorries of Tamil Nadu in Karnataka in the wake of the Supreme Court’s directive on water release, Mr. Elangovan said the onus was on Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to secure compensation for the affected people from the Centre and Karnataka government.

Talking to mediapersons, Mr. Elangovan said that in the current situation, the Chief Minister needs to respond by convening an all-party meeting rather than just writing letters to Karnataka Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

Mr. Elangovan sought an explanation from the Chief Minister why she had not taken enough measures to prevail upon the Centre for formation of Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Monitoring Committee as per a Supreme Court directive.

Tamil Nadu must act decisively for securing Siruvani water for Coimbatore and Erode districts.

To a query, he denied that the vacancy to the post of TNCC president after his resignation had created a vacuum, and explained that district-level functionaries were busy with groundwork in the run-up to local body elections.

The Congress will remain in alliance with DMK, he said, adding that talks on apportioning seats will take place once election date is announced.

Mr. Elangovan demanded sacking of Environment Minister K.C. Karupannan for his reported statement that farmers staging demonstration for release of water for irrigation were rich and were into money lending business.

