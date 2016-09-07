Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday. Though rumours were rife that he was asked to go, the 1982-batch IPS officer clarified that his request for voluntary retirement was accepted by the State government. Mr. Kumar, who was heading the State intelligence, took charge as DGP and head of the force in November 2014.

Though he attained superannuation in June 2015, he remained in office as per the Supreme Court guidelines in the Prakash Singh case. The apex court had ruled that an officer posted as the DGP of a State shall hold office for a tenure not less than two years, irrespective of the date of superannuation.

“I have been relieved of my responsibilities today [on Tuesday]. I had asked for voluntary retirement and the government has accepted it. I am happy to have served as the DGP. It was a very satisfying innings…I have some personal commitments and I have to go,” Mr. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu. The stepping down of the State police chief comes a week after senior IAS officer and former Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan, Commissioner of Geology and Mining Atul Anand and six other government officials were placed under suspension. A new DGP is expected to be posted on Wednesday.