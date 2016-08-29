A total of 1,647 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission exam meant for personal assistant to judges, personal assistant to registrars, personal clerk to deputy registrars, computer operator, typist, reader/examiner, cashier and Photostat machine operator posts in the district here on Sunday.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements in all the six centres for the convenience of candidates. Six principal invigilators and six officials from the TNPSC monitored the conduct of examination in these centres.

A special team led by Tahilsidar level officer was constituted to carry the question and answer books to the centres and bring back the same to the treasury office in the evening. Entire examination process was videographed in all centres. One videographer was appointed for each centre. Armed police were deployed at the strong room to ensure safety of answer sheets. Collector T.G. Vinay inspected a centre in the city this morning.

Ramanathapuram

About 2,000 candidates appeared for the written examination conducted in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga.

The examinations were conducted at four centres each in Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts on Sunday amid tight vigilance. The district administrations made arrangements for uninterrupted power supply and provided drinking water facilities at the centres.

In Ramanathapuram, a total of 1,186 candidates were called to appear for the examination, of which, 896 appeared, official sources said. More than 1,000 candidates appeared for the examination in Sivaanga district, the sources said.