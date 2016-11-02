As many 88,969 candidates will appear for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group IV examinations in 198 centres across the district on November 6.

The District Collector V. Sampath held a meeting on Monday to review the arrangements for holding the examinations in the district.

In a press release, Mr. Sampath said that a total of 300 chief supervisors and 28 flying squad personnel have been drafted for the examination duty, along with 53 supervision teams.

He said closed circuit television cameras will be installed in all the examination centres to ensure fair examinations and check any foul play. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses to the examination centres. He directed the officials to create adequate drinking water, uninterrupted power supply and toilet facility in all the examination centres.