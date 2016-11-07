Collector S.A. Raman at a TNPSC examination centre in Vellore on Sunday.

A total of 59,912 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s (TNPSC) Group IV examination in Vellore district on Sunday.

The candidates appeared for the examinations held in 243 centres in 203 schools and colleges in the district. As many as 243 heads of schools and colleges were engaged as invigilators.

There were 19 flying squads that checked on malpractices across the district. Videographers were also engaged to capture the examination. Web cameras were installed in two centres – Vaniyambadi and Arakkonam – that were identified as sensitive as 1,125 and 1,200 candidates appeared respectively, according to a press release.

Out of the total 72,753 applicants, 59,912 appeared for the examination. Collector S.A. Raman inspected two exam centres.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 47,494 candidates of the total 55,958 applicants appeared for the examination.