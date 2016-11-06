The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has served a closure order on Golden Fish Meal and Fish Oil Company at Semmankuppam near here for violating the pollution control rules.

According to a senior official, the TNPCB had issued the order for closure and disconnection of power supply under Section 31 A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

The board handed over a copy of the order to the officials of the TANGEDCO and the power supply was disconnected around noon on Saturday.

The action was taken following repeated violation of air and water control norms, he said and added that foul odour from the company had been affecting residents in the surrounding villages.

“It is a welcome move. But that is not enough. The company was served closure orders in 2015 for repeated violation of pollution norms and for illegally discharging effluents into the Uppanar river. But it obtained a stay from the Madras High Court. The company had violated the rules and the TNPCB should prosecute those responsible,” said S. Pugazhendi of the SIPCOT Area Community Environment Monitoring.