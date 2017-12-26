TNERC adjourns case on solar power production

more-in

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Commission (TNERC) has adjourned the case relating to backdown (unplugging of solar power from State grid) by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) till the disposal of the writ petitions filed by solar developers in the Madras High Court.

Last year, the National Solar Federation of India moved the state regulator against the curtailment of solar power generation in the State alleging that it resulted in heavy losses. They also alleged that the backdown instructions were issued orally.

Meanwhile, Adani Green Power, Welspun Renewables Energy Private Ltd and others approached the Madras High Court accusing Tangedco and the Tamil Nadu State Load Despatch Centre (TNSLDC) of not allowing solar plants to generate power to their full capacity.

In its affidavit, Adani Green Energy (TN), which had set up a 216-MW solar power plant at Kamuthi taluk in Ramanathapuram district, said it had invested ₹1,477.61 crore in the project and was now facing bankruptcy because of the curbs imposed by the State entities in violation of their commitment to purchase power.

Welspun Renewables Energy Private Ltd., and others have approached the court with a similar prayer and the Commission has also been included as a party. Therefore, the case is adjourned till the disposal of the writ petitions,” the TNERC said in its order.