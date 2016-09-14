Seeks compensation for losses suffered by Tamils in Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangam Federation on Tuesday announced a shutdown of shops in the State on September 16 to condemn the violence unleashed on a section of Tamils and their properties in Karnataka and to press for safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water.

According to Federation president A.M. Vikramaraja, around 21 lakh shops will remain closed on the day. Besides, 11 lakh goods lorries and 55,000 sand-lorries will not ply “to condemn the violent protests threatening Tamils and their properties in Karnataka.”

Addressing journalists here, he said that they would seek compensation for the losses suffered by Tamils in Karnataka. “Around 60 buses have been torched and many Tamil establishments have been attacked. Considering the loss of property, the Tamil business owners have also lost a lot in everyday revenue. We estimate losses to be around thousands of crores,” he said.

With a number of associations such as Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and Tamil Nadu Tea Shop Owners’ Association throwing their weight behind the shutdown, Mr. Vikramaja said that they expect a complete shutdown. “We expect that the members would co-operate with the call,” he said. Asked if the Vanigar Sangam would initiate legal action demanding compensation, he said, “We will try to speak to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and push for compensation and also try to meet the leaders in Delhi. If nothing works, we will have to take the legal route.”