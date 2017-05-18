T.N. railway stations flunk cleanliness test

more-in

Tamil Nadu’s railway stations have been rated as poor performers in cleanliness, as per a recent survey by the Ministry of Railways. Not one station from the State figures in the list of 25 cleanest stations in the country.

In Tamil Nadu, Kumbakonam railway station has been listed as the cleanest and has been ranked 40, all-India. Kovilpatti has come second, followed by Mettupalayam and Salem. These were the only four railway stations in the State that were listed among the top 100 across the country.

Dismal rankings

Chennai Central station received a total score of 657 and was ranked 184, while Chennai Egmore was ranked 288 with a total score of 597. The two stations also received 203 and 197 points respectively, under the citizen feedback score.

Experts say that inadequate railway stations, cramped and narrow platforms, and lack of space for passengers to move could be the reasons for the low ranking.

Basic amenities lacking

“Several stations do not have basic amenities or safe entry and exit points. We are lucky that no major stampede has occurred so far,” said A.T.B. Bose, co-convener, Tamil Nadu Rail Passengers Rights Tribunal.

“The authorities must construct a third terminal at Tondiarpet railway station to decongest Central and Egmore railway stations,” he said.

Shortage of water, unclean surroundings along the periphery of major railway stations, encroachments by autos and cabs, and lack of cooperation from passengers and visitors are some of the reasons that railway officials cite for the poor ranking.

Southern Railway Additional General Manager P.K. Misra said shortage of water has affected cleaning of stations. The railway depended on the local bodies for water and the acute shortage was slowing down the pace of sanitary workers.

“We have introduced ‘On Board Housekeeping Service’ on trains which passengers can avail by sending an SMS. Security agencies have been told to monitor the upkeep of hygiene on station premises through Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) networks. Action is being taken on passengers who resort to dumping of wastes on tracks and platforms,” he said.