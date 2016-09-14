Police personnel on both sides of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border were on their toes to prevent untoward incidents in the area surrounding the Pulinjur border checkpost along the Mysuru National Highway.

Movement of vehicles with Tamil Nadu registration has been stopped beyond the Pulinjur border. Likewise, vehicles with Karnataka registration are also not allowed into Tamil Nadu.

But, vehicles registered in Kerala and other States are moving unhindered in both directions, according to Hasanur police.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation operates buses till Pulinjur with police security for passengers bound for destinations in Tamil Nadu. From there, the passengers are being transported to Dhimbam in cars and vans by local operators to enable them to board buses of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation plying between Thalavadi and Sathyamangalam via Thalamalai.

The number of passengers coming from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu has fallen drastically in just one day, local sources said.

The stretch between Dhimbam and Pulinjur on the Tamil Nadu side is a buffer zone devoid of trouble, since several thousands of Kannada-speaking residents in and around Thalavadi, Germalam, Dhimbam, and Hasanur have been living in harmony with Tamils for generations. Protests on inter-State issues are rare, carried out only by outsiders and political parties, the sources added.

There was no untoward incident on the Tamil Nadu side, police sources confirmed. Local lorry owners stationed their vehicles that are usually operated to destinations in Karnataka at their shed in Naripallam. Lorries were also found parked in large numbers in fuel stations in and around the city.