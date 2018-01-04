TN needs strong leadership, says AR Rahman

more-in

Oscar winner AR Rahman has batted for strong leadership in Tamil Nadu, and has welcomed ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, who has recently taken the plunge into politics. “I personally feel that the State needs strong leadership . Whoever comes in, whether it is Rajinikanth or not, must cater to the needs of the people in bettering infrastructure, music and arts, and make lives better for all the farmers. I feel that kind of a miracle should happen,” said Rahman.

The composer spoke on the sidelines of a press meet to announce his upcoming concert, 7Up’s ‘Netru Indru Naalai’, which will take place in Chennai on January 12 on the ocassion of him completing 25 years in the film industry. He sees this concert as a way of giving back to Tamil audience for the love showered on him during all these years. “Whenever I perform abroad, I was always wondering when I’d get the chance to perform in Chennai and now is that time.”

The composer, who will celebrate his 51st birthday on January 6, is currently busy composing for a number of projects, including one with actor Vijay. The project, which fans refer to as #Thalapathy62, will see him teaming up with director Murugadoss after a decade. “He (Murugadoss) is very talented and picturises songs very well. It’s great to be back with him after 10 years. Those who want music different from the songs of Mersal will love this,” says the composer, adding that he will explore the option of making Vijay sing in the album. “It depends on the song. You shouldn’t push someone to do something; it’s for his movie at the end of the day. Let’s see.”