Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao, Leader of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly O. Paneerselvam, PWD Minister Edappadi Palanisamy met Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao at his residence on Friday evening on the request of the latter.

“The governor enquired the Ministers about the health condition of Chief Minister. In view of the forthcoming visit of the High-Level Technical Committee on Cauvery water issue constituted by the Union Water Resources Ministry, the Governor enquired about the arrangements made for the visit and information to presented to the committee to protect the welfare of the farmers of Tamil Nadu,” said an official press release from Raj Bhavan.

“Mr. Palanisamy explained about the arrangements and related issues. The Governor also enquired about the general administration of the affairs of the government. The Chief Secretary briefed the Governor about the administrative affairs that are being carried out on a day-to-day basis and also other general matters, “ the release further said.