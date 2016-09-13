Districts have been instructed to intensify patrol to avert untoward incidents

Tamil Nadu went on a high-alert mode late on Monday following the riots and arson in Bengaluru over the Cauvery water sharing row. Armed police personnel were deployed at vantage points along the inter-State border and security stepped up to protect major establishments owned by Karnataka State or its people in Tamil Nadu. Bus movement between the two States came to a grinding halt and people walked to cross the border to board vehicles on either side.

Director-General of Police T.K. Rajendran convened a meeting of senior police officers and reviewed the law and order situation in the State. Several companies of armed police personnel were deployed at vulnerable locations. But for an attack on a restaurant in Chennai, no major untoward incident was reported on Monday.

A top police officer said that normal life was not affected in the State owing to the Cauvery issue and adequate police deployment was put in place to ensure maintenance of essential supplies and services. Quick Reaction Teams stationed at strategic locations as part of the Vinayaga Chaturthi celebrations were being retained.

The movement of buses from Tamil Nadu side to Karnataka was restricted in some places along the inter-State border based on specific information of unrest on the other side. Superintendents of Police in border districts were in constant touch with their counterparts in Karnataka to assess the law and order situation.

“But for a few minor incidents, there was complete normalcy in the State. Those who indulged in stone pelting incidents were taken into custody. Tourist vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers are being moved in a convoy with police escort. A general alert has been sounded to all districts to have intensified patrolling to avert any attack on vehicles with Karnataka registration numbers,” the officer said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao reviewed the security arrangements in a meeting with Home Secretary, DGP, Commissioner of Police and other officials, police sources said.