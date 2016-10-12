Seven Tamil fishermen were injured when they were allegedly attacked by Sri Lankan Naval personnel for fishing near Katchatheevu islet early today.

“Seven persons were injured, one seriously, in the attack,” President of the Ramanathapuram District Country Boat Fishermen’s Association, SP Rayappan said.

The naval personnel allegedly pelted stones forcing more than 500 fishermen from Pamban near here to flee and return to the shore this morning, he said.

“The fishermen had ventured into the sea in more than 100 boats last evening and were fishing off Katchatheevu when they were attacked,” he added.

The injured fishermen were treated at Pamban government hospital.

On October 6, over 2000 fishermen from Rameswaram were forced to return without catch after the Lankan Navy had allegedly attacked them with stones besides ramming and sinking a mechanised boat and destroying fishing nets of several other vessels, off Dhanushkodi.