FOR CAUVERY WATER: Tamil Maanila Congress cadres led by party president G.K. Vasan staging a demonstration in Thanjavur on Saturday.

Tamil Maanila Congress cadres staged a demonstration in front of the Head Post Office here on Saturday condemning Karnataka’s refusal to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the Cauvery as per the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal.

Party president G.K.Vasan, who led the demonstration, condemned the violent attacks against Tamils and their properties in Karnataka and demanded due compensation for the damage caused to the properties. The Centre should press Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu’s due share of water in the Cauvery, he said.

Referring to the self-immolation of Vignesh, a Mannargudi youth, Mr.Vasan said it should be the last and nobody should resort to such extreme measures.

Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president of the party’s farmers’ wing, participated in the protest.