The 95th Founder’s Day of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank was celebrated here on Friday evening.

P. Mannar Jawahar, former Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, was the chief guest. H.S. Upendra Kamath, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, who presided over the function, honoured the children of bank employees, who scored high marks in SSLC and Plus Two public examinations.

According to a statement from M. Gunasekaran, General Manager, 95 staff members donated blood on the occasion. Essay writing and elocution cosntests were held and prizes distributed to winners.

Earlier, the bank staff participated in chess, carrom, table tennis, quiz, cricket, volleyball and basketball contests.

The children presented cultural programmes. Various welfare measures were extended to the needy and differently abled persons. The Board of Directors of the bank took part in the programme.