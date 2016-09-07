National » Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI, September 7, 2016
Updated: September 7, 2016 15:48 IST

T.K. Rajendran to head TN police

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
T. K. Rajendran
T. K. Rajendran
TOPICS

Tamil Nadu

Chennai

S. George is Chennai Police Commissioner

Chennai Commissioner of Police T.K. Rajendran was on Wednesday posted as the Director General of Police (Intelligence) and given full additional charge as DGP.

S. George, was posted as Chennai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Rajendran replaces Ashok Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement and was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday night.

Mr. Rajendran, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was posted as Commissioner of Police in October 2015. Six months later, the Election Commission shifted him out to the Prison Department. However, soon after the elections, he was posted back as the Commissioner. He had served in various capacities, including Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) and Inspector-General of Police (South Zone).

In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao said Mr. Ashok Kumar was “permitted to voluntarily retire from service” with effect from the afternoon of September 6.

Chennai is likely to get a new police chief by Wednesday evening, police sources said.

RELATED NEWS

TN's DGP Ashok Kumar goesSeptember 7, 2016

More In: Tamil Nadu | National | Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Live chat: How inclusive are places of worship in Tamil Nadu?

In recent times, Dalits in Nagapattinam district have 'threatened' to convert to Islam if they are not allowed to participate and perform temple rituals. This raises questions whether the state needs... »

T.K. Rajendran to head TN police

Road transport between Mysuru and Bengaluru remains paralysed

Water supply hit in Mysuru due to protest

Farmers try to storm into Kabini dam, held

Cauvery row: protestors detain train for a few seconds

Karnataka releases 10,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

TN's DGP Ashok Kumar goes

SC ruling welcome but not enough, say delta farmers

Agitations in Karnataka not spontaneous: Vasan

Chief Minister should seek at least 50 tmc from Karnataka: Karunanidhi


Chennai

T.K. Rajendran to head TN police

In the western suburbs, discontent simmers

Empower yourselves, Kiran Bedi tells students

Marching for the cause of eye donation

Govt. departments go all out

To market, to market

Ward 170: Wait for flood relief continues

Madurai

First phase of idol procession peaceful

Book suspects under Hospital Protection Act, say Govt. doctors

PIL petition seeks to disburse victim compensation fund

HC view on pre-marital clinical exam vindicated

Thousands of fish die at temple tank

Video grab of impostor released

New DC for city

Nine-year-old girl knocks at Chief Minister's cell

Gold and cash stolen

“Reservation for women will ensure clean governance”

Coimbatore

Rats found in school water purifier

Vinayaka Chathurthi: traffic diversions announced

60 students qualify for spell bee contest

Treat us like humans with dignity, says Kalki Subramaniam

Colonisation destroyed sporting culture in India: Jaggi Vasudev

Tiruchirapalli

Solar-powered pumps to rejuvenate abandoned wells

Renovation of Lalgudi temple in full swing

Delta Engagements for Monday and Tuesday

Station master arrested for attack on keyman

Remand prisoner dies in Govt. Hospital

New park opened at Ponnagar extension

Boy fatally hit by train while taking selfie

Tiruchi engagements for Monday / Tuesday

Localities in Karumandapam under surveillance

Puducherry

Cauvery: CM assures Karaikal ryots of their share

‘New tax structure will come into force from October’

Puducherry remembers Mother Teresa’s visit

When St Teresa’s love bloomed in the Garden City

A platform to discuss challenges in distance education


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar

TN's DGP Ashok Kumar goes

Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday. Though rumours were rife that he wa... »