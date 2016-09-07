S. George is Chennai Police Commissioner

Chennai Commissioner of Police T.K. Rajendran was on Wednesday posted as the Director General of Police (Intelligence) and given full additional charge as DGP.

S. George, was posted as Chennai Police Commissioner.

Mr. Rajendran replaces Ashok Kumar, who opted for voluntary retirement and was relieved of his responsibilities late on Tuesday night.

Mr. Rajendran, a 1984 batch IPS officer, was posted as Commissioner of Police in October 2015. Six months later, the Election Commission shifted him out to the Prison Department. However, soon after the elections, he was posted back as the Commissioner. He had served in various capacities, including Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) and Inspector-General of Police (South Zone).

In an order issued on Wednesday, Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao said Mr. Ashok Kumar was “permitted to voluntarily retire from service” with effect from the afternoon of September 6.

Chennai is likely to get a new police chief by Wednesday evening, police sources said.