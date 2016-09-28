Apparel exporters from Tirupur region have emerged as deciding factor in the elections for the post of nine executive committee members in Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), which began through e-voting for three-days on September 27.

Of the 28 posts of executive committee members (three each from South, West and North zones, and one from East Zone) in the Council, one-third of them fall vacant every year similar to a system of rotation followed in Rajya Sabha.

Of the 1,171 exporters categorised as member exporters in the AEPC who are eligible for e-voting, 409 exporters come from Tirupur region comprising Tirupur knitwear cluster and its hinterland. It was followed by Delhi region comprising New Delhi, NOIDA and Gurgaon with 402 votes.

First time

“This is for the first time, majority of the votes are from Tirupur region overtaking Delhi region after 269 exporters from here got themselves upgraded from the status of registered exporter in the Council to member exporter category following an awareness campaign’”, said T. R. Vijayakumar, secretary-elect of Tirupur Exporters Association, who was among those campaigning for ‘change’ in the functioning of the AEPC and make the Council more transparent and industry-friendly.

Campaigns

According to him, the campaigns for changes have started rolling ever since reports by Comptroller and Auditor General and the council’s secretary general himself indicating wrongdoings in the Council.