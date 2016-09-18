To encourage all eligible voters to include their names in the electoral roll and cast their vote without fail in the forthcoming civic polls, an awareness rally was organised in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Collector M. Karunakaran flagged off the rally in which Sports Hostel students, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City R. Thirugnanam and Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation S. Sivasubramanian participated.

As per the draft electoral roll released on September 1, the district has 24,66,875 voters including 12,16,280 men, 12,50,533 women and 62 other voters. Interestingly, the district houses 34,253 more women voters than men electorate.

Since special summary revision of electoral roll is going on, all-out efforts are being taken to include all eligible voters in the list through special camps and special gram sabha meetings.

Voters attaining the age of 18 on January 1, 2017 should include their names in the electoral roll by submitting applications during the special summary revision.

Applications will be received from eligible voters till September 30 for inclusion of names. Moreover, corrections and deletions, if any, will also be carried out during the special summary revision.

Gram sabha

The first special gram sabha meeting was organised in all village panchayats on September 10 and the second meeting would be held on September 24, during which electoral roll of every village would be displayed.

Hence the public could submit relevant application for addition, deletion or correction of names in the electoral roll during the special camps to be conducted on September 25 in all polling booths.

Apart from this, copies of the electoral rolls had been given to recognised political parties and hence voters could submit their applications to the representatives of these recognised political parties also to include their names, Dr. Karunakaran also said.