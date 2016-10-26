RELIGION

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha : Parayana goshti procession, South Gate, Srirangam, 5.30 a.m.; Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayanam, Sri Veli Andal Sannidhi, West Adayavalanjan, Srirangam, 6 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam : Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 9/23, Venkatesa Street, LIC Colony, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

UNICEF and Indian Council for Child Welfare, Tamil Nadu : Regional consultation on alternate forms of child care, Ramyas Hotel, 10 a.m.

Gramalaya and Merrill Lynch –Dasra: Training for school teachers on water, sanitation and menstrual hygiene management, Hotel PL.A.Residency, near Chathram Bus Stand, 10 a.m.

Jamal Institute of Management: Lecture on ‘You – the brand, carving a career path from campus to corporate’ by M.K.Chandra Sekar, founder director, Catapult, 12.15 p.m.

M.A.M. B-School : Lecture on ‘Spread your wings and fly high,’ by R.Mahendran, Managing Trustee, Agni Siragugal, 9.30 a.m.