RELIGION

Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple: Navarathri festival, kollu, Thousand Pillar Mandapam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arulmigu Jambukeswarar Akilandeswari Temple, Thiruvanaikovil : Navarathri uthsavam, devotional music by Lalitha Rajkumar and party, 6 p.m.

Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple, Gunaseelam : Brahmothsavam, pallakku, 7 a.m.; Sesha vaganam, nadaswaram by T.P.N.Ramanathan-P.G.Yuvaraj and party, 7.30 p.m.

Arulmigu Naganathaswamy Temple, Nandhikovil Street : Navarathri festival, Sri Gajalakshmi alangaram, 6 p.m.

Arulmigu Kamalavalli Nachiyar Temple, Woraiyur : Navarathri uthsavam, Sri Thayar purappadu from sanctum sanctorum, 6 p.m.; reaching Navarathri mandapam, 6.30 p.m.; kolu, 7 p.m.; Sri Thayar purappadu from the mandapam, 8.15 p.m.; reaching sanctum sanctorum, 8.30 p.m.

Sri Sankara Mutt, Thiruvanaikovil : Navarathri celebration, discourse on Shivananda Lahari by K.V.Balakrishnan, 6.15 p.m.

Arulmigu Rajaganapathy Temple : Navarathri festival, abishekam, aradhana, Thanthai Periyar E.V.R.Nagar, Thiruvanaikovil, 8.30 a.m.; Sri Gajalakshmi alangaram, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Sai Sathya Mandir, Srirangam : Navarathri festival, Sai Maha Ganapathy abishekam, Lalitha Sahasranamam, Devi Mahatmiyam parayanam, 8 a.m; Veda parayanam, 5.30 p.m.; bhajans, 6 p.m.; Swara sangamam by Tiruchi Srinivasan and party, 6.30 p.m.; maha mangala arathi, 7.45 p.m.

Sri Sringeri Sankara Mutt, Srirangam: Navarathri mahothsavam, Sri Rudrabishekam, Saradha Kalpa pooja, deeparadhana, Amma Mandapam Road, Srirangam, 8 a.m.; Sri Chakra Navavarna pooja, Suvasini kanya pooja, deeparadhana, 5 p.m.

Arulmigu Periyamariamman Temple, Woraiyur : Navarathri festival, veena by Sivaprabha and party, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Mahalakshmi Thayar Temple, Mannarpuram : Navarathri festival, poojas, 6.30 p.m.

Organising Committee : Durga pooja celebration, Sasthi pooja, Kailasapuram Club, BHEL Township, 8 a.m.; bodhan, amantran, adhibas, arati, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Indira Nagar : Brahmothsavam, Pinnakilai vaganam, 8 a.m.; Hanumantha vaganam, 7.30 p.m.

Sri Ramakrishna Sarada Samithi : Navarathri festival, pooja, parayanam, discourse, Railway Colony, Golden Rock, 10 a.m.; bhajans at Cantonment, 4 p.m.

Arulmigu Thillainayagi Ambika-Thirvesvaramudaiyar Temple, Ariyur : Navarathri festival, Sri Sivasakthi alinganam alangaram, 6 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha : Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, No 2 A, Rajaji Street, Srirangam, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam: Sri Rama Nama parayanam, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Perumal Kovil Street, Indira Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Tiruchi Derma Club and Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists and Leprologists: Inauguration of 20th Dermazone South and 7th Cuticon TN 2016, M.S.Ashraf, former national vice president, Indian Medical Association, chief guest, Hotel Sangam, 9 a.m.

Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College and Department of Science and Technology: Valediction of DST-Inspire science camp, Ammangi V.Balaji, secretary and correspondent, chief guest, 4 p.m.

Tiruchi District Chamber of Commerce and Mumbai Forum of Free Enterprise: A.D.Shroff Memorial Trust oratorical competition, J.J.L.Gnanaraj, president, Chamber of Commerce, presides, Cauvery College campus, 9 a.m.

Shrimati Indira Gandhi College Department of Social Work: Rural camp, programme on mental health for Brindavan ITI students, 10.30 a.m.; National Service Scheme: Lecture on Personality Development by R.Karthikeyan, assistant professor, Maruthu Pandiyar College, 2 p.m.

Jamal Mohamed College: Lecture on Entrepreneurship development by S.Kandasamy, General Manager, District Industries Centre, 11 a.m.; Citizen Consumer Club and Youth Red Cross: Road safety awarness programme, S.Mohamed Salique, principal, presides, 11.30 a.m.; Department of Social Work: M.Mohan Dhass, training consultant, MIRA Trust, speaks on Coping skills for adolescents, 11.30 a.m.

NR IAS Academy: Interaction with K.Veeramani, Chancellor, Periyar Maniammai University, near Chathram Bus Stand, 11.30 a.m.

Periyar E.V.R.College: Inauguration of soft skill training programme, K.Parthasarathy, Director, Institute of Entrepreneurship and Career Development, Bharathidasan University, inaugurates, 2.30 p.m.

M.A.M.College of Engineering: Lecture on Goods and Services Tax by P.Kothandaraman, External Faculty, Petroleum Conservation and Research Association, 9 a.m.

Department of Information and Public Relations: Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.

Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation: Craft mela, Srinivasa Mahal, Williams Road, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St.Joseph’s College Department of Physics: National conference on Advanced Materials, P.Ramasamy, Dean (Research), SSN Engineering College, delivers key note address, 9 a.m.

National College: Inauguration of South zone National Service Scheme pre-Republic Day parade camp, A.Mayilvaganan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order),inaugurates, C.Samuel Chelliah, Regional Director, NSS, speaks, 4 p.m.

Joseph Eye Hospital and Bharathidasan University: World Sight Day observation, T.Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, inaugurates, 10 a.m.

St.Joseph’s Institute of Management: CEO of the Month – T.D.Mohan, Joint Managing Director, Cavinkare Limited, speaks, 10.30 a.m.

Trichy Engineering College: Youth leadership development programme, Annie Vijaya, Superintendent of Police, Railways, Tiruchi, chief guest, 10 a.m.

Government Arts College Soft Skills Centre: Inauguration of training programmes for the year, J.Manjula, principal, E.V.R.College, chief guest, 10 a.m.

M.A.M.B-School: Lecture on Real time experience on market research by M.Muhilvannan, business manager, Malar Energy and Infrastructure Pvt.Ltd., chief guest, 3 p.m.