RELIGION

Organising Committee : Sri Appachiyaranna Swami Aavani Hastha Tirunakshatra mahothsavam, Ghosti seva kalam, Sri Mudhaliyandan Swami Tirumaligai, Srirangam, 5 p.m.

Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha : Parayanam, Bilahari Mutt, Ammamandapam Road, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Rama Nama Sath Sangam : Chanting, 16, Tirunavukkarasar street, Ayyappa Nagar, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Good Health, Vadugarpettai : Annual feast, special mass, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Bharathidasan Institute of Technology : Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, TEQIP-II national conference on ‘Nascent technologies in signal processing and Communications’, 10 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College : Nutrition Week, M. Jayanthi, Principal, inaugurates exhibition on ‘Medicinal foods and model kitchen garden’, A. Puratchikody, Faculty from Anna University, presides, 10 a.m.; ‘Victuals’2K 16’, S. Rethinavelu, Senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, speaks on ‘Avenues in food industry’, 11-30 a.m.

Holy Cross College : Women’s Studies Centre, National Nutrition Week, Vegetable carving competition, Shanthi Hall, 11 a.m.; Quiz competition, 12 noon.

Jamal Mohamed College : Civil Services Examination Study Centre, Guest lecture by P. Murugesan, Assistant Director, Coaching cum Guidance Centre for SC and ST, V. Vasudevan, District Employment Officer, P. Velmurugan, Junior Employment Officer, speak on ‘How to prepare for competitive examinations’, Mohamed Salique, Principal, presides, Hussainudeen Hall, 3 p.m.; Department of Commerce, V.R. Mathiazhagan, Faculty from National College, speaks on ‘Goods and services tax’, 11 a.m.

Sri Angalamman College of Engineering and Technology : Quasar’16, P. Sridharan, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, inaugurates, M. Subramanian, Chairman, presides, EIE seminar hall, 2.45 p.m.

M.A.M. College of Engineering: P. Sridevi, faculty from National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi, speaks on ‘Case analysis in managerial decision making process’, 10.30 a.m.

Chidambaram Pillai College for Women : NSS camp, valediction, J.A. Arul Chellakumar, former NSS Programme Co-ordinator, delivers valedictory address, A.R. Loganathan, managing trustee, speaks, 1 p.m.

Cauvery College for Women : NSS camp, K. Govindaraju, Director, Sevai, inauguarates, Pettavaithalai, 11 a.m.

Nehru Memorial College : Book exhibition, 10 a.m.

Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College : Commerce Association Meeting, S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Madurai speaks on “Implications of goods and services tax on consumers, Sri Vidhya Ganapathy Hall, 9.30 a.m.

Police Recruit School: Passing out parade of Recruit Constables, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Sunil Kumar takes part, Anna Nagar Navalpattu area, 4 p.m.

Temporary Police Recruit School: Passing out parade of Recruit Constables, Commissioner of Police M.N. Manjunatha takes part, Tamil Nadu Special Police – I Battalion campus, 4 p.m.