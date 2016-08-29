M.A. M. School of Engineering: Programme on Materials, engines and design for aeromodelling, Dharmaraj, NCC Senior Division Air Wing Instructor, resource person, 3.30 p.m.

Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology, Perur : Awareness seminar against eve teasing and harassment, N.Nallusamy, college chairman, presides, 10.30 a.m.

Please Wait while comments are loading...