RELIGION
Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Parayana Sabha : Sri Vishnu Sahasranama parayanam, Kattazhagiasingar Sannidhi, Thiruvanaikovil, 6.30 p.m.
Sri Rama Nama Satha Sangam : Sri Rama Nama parayanam, 15, III Cross Renga Nagar, 6 p.m.
CULTURE
U.Ve.Sa.Ilakkiya Mandram : A.Jayanthi,writer, speaks on ‘Tamizh koorum manuda vazhviyal,’ Subbiah Memorial Middle School, Thennur, 6.30 p.m.
GENERAL
District Administration : Public grievances meeting, K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, presides, Collector’s office, 10 a.m.
Tiruchi Corporation : Civic grievances meeting, A.Jaya, Mayor, presides, Corporation office, 11 a.m.
Urumu Dhanalakshmi College: Inauguration of Tamil Mandram, P.Mathivanan, professor, Bharathidasan University, chief guest, 12.30 p.m.
Cauvery College of Engineering and Technology, Perur : Awareness seminar against eve teasing and harassment, N.Nallusamy, college chairman, presides, 10.30 a.m.
Holy Cross College: Department of Social Work, rural camp, Virani village, 6 p.m.
M.A. M. School of Engineering: Programme on Materials, engines and design for aeromodelling, Dharmaraj, NCC Senior Division Air Wing Instructor, resource person, 3.30 p.m.
Sharon, Joseph Eye Hospital and JCI Tiruchi Excel: Darshan – National Eye Donation Fortnight, essay writing competition, Government High School, Thayanur, 3.30 p.m.
Department of Information and Public Relations : Government exhibition, St.John’s Vestry Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School grounds, 4 p.m.
Jamal Mohamed College : Valediction of inter-collegiate hockey tournament for Khajamian trophy, A.Chelladurai Abdullah distributes prizes, 5 p.m.