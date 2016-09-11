The Railway Police on Friday arrested Mariaselvan (40), a sweeper in Tiruchi railway junction, for sexually harassing a woman sweeper.
He allegedly misbehaved with her when they were on night duty at the railway yard on September 6. On a complaint preferred by her, Mariaselvan belonging to Rasimangalam in Pudukottai district was arrested.
