Time has come to infuse better professionalism in the legal practice. Raising the bar at the entry level and improving the quality of legal education were means to achieve that aim, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjay Kishan Kaul told students of law at the Sastra University at Thirumalaisamudram near here on Saturday.

Mr. Kaul was at the University's School of Law to deliver the Knowledge Leadership Forum Lecture, release the Sastra Legal Aid Clinic Directory and launch a DVD compendium of speeches delivered by eminent jurists.

Mr. Kaul observed that more specialists were needed to deal with the various emerging legal branches. These days lawyers come from various academic backgrounds. The subjects being taken up for moot court competitions truly pointed out the need for increased specialisation in the vast field of law, he said and exhorted law students to inculcate the art of precision in arguing, drafting and related its importance to the clarity of thought process and preparation.